A new moon is when the moon is starting the new lunar phase, and is a symbol of new beginnings. Along with this positive symbolism, the new moon emoji is more commonly used when someone is throwing shade, or an insult. Are you trying to convey irony? New moon face has got your back.

Keywords: face, moon, new moon face, outer space

Codepoints: 1F31A

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )