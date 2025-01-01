A new moon is when the moon is starting the new lunar phase, and is a symbol of new beginnings. Along with this positive symbolism, the new moon emoji is more commonly used when someone is throwing shade, or an insult. Are you trying to convey irony? New moon face has got your back.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.