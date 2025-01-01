This emoji represents the first quarter moon. The left half of our celestial rock is covered in shadow, while the right half is cast in light. The first quarter moon occurs one week after the new moon, and it is also referred to as the half mon. This moon phase symbolizes obstacles or challenges, and if you see this emoji it could mean something difficult is coming your way. Or it could be a fun addition to a text about nighttime or spooky stories.

Keywords: first quarter moon, moon, quarter, outer space

Codepoints: 1F313

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )