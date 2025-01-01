Home

Green circle

The green circle emoji is just that: a green circular solid emoji. It could also resemble what earth would look like if there was no water on the planet. Or, a green light meaning "go", like what might be found on a stop light. It is perfect for any time that you need to describe something green.

Keywords: circle, green
Codepoints: 1F7E2
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🔵 blue circle
    The blue circle emoji is a plain blue solid colored circle, perfect for any color or shape related conversation.
  • 🟩 green square
    They say the grass is always greener on the other side. Is my green emoji greener than yours? It actually might be! The green square emoji shows varying shades of green depending on your device.
  • 🌕 full moon
    The full moon emoji depicts the final moon phase: the full moon. In this phase, the moon is fully lit and looks like a large yellow or white circle. Use this when you’re feeling especially werewolf-ish.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.
  • 🔆 bright button
    Do you need a little more light in your life? Just turn up the brightness with this sunny bright button emoji!
  • 🌘 waning crescent moon
    The waning crescent moon emoji depicts the moon in the phase before new moon. In this phase, the moon is only a small sliver of light, and is growing smaller.
  • 🇳🇦 flag: Namibia
    The flag of Namibia emoji shows a blue triangle in the top left, a red stripe outlined in white from the bottom left side to the top right side splitting the flag in half, and a green triangle in the bottom right corner. Centered on the blue triangle is a yellow sun.
  • 🟡 yellow circle
    Roses are red, violets are blue, bananas are yellow, and this emoji is too! The yellow circle is a simple emoji that can be used to say the color yellow without having to type it. You can also use this emoji to express caution, the sun, light, or to simply use the color yellow to brighten up your message.
  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • ♻️ recycling symbol
    The recycling emoji shows three green arrows in a cyclical motion. They symbolize reducing, reusing, and recycling. This emoji is perfect for anyone who is eco-friendly and concerned about the earth!
  • ✴️ eight-pointed star
    The eight-pointed star emoji is a white star with eight points on an orange square backdrop. This emoji can be used along with the rest of the star emojis to create a truly sparkling message.
  • 🚤 speedboat
    The speedboat emoji is a bit smaller than the larger ship emojis, but is bigger than the canoe or sailboat. These boats are often used recreationally in lakes or small bodies of water.
  • 🍃 leaf fluttering in wind
    The Leaf Fluttering In Wind emoji features leaves, either one or multiple (depending on the provider) falling toward the ground, with motion indicators surrounding the greenery.
  • 🥦 broccoli
    It’s time to eat your greens with the broccoli emoji. Use this emoji when talking about your favorite veggies or when constructing a forest made of tiny trees.
  • 🦕 sauropod
    The sauropod emoji shows a prehistoric dinosaur-like animal in either blue or green, depending on your device. These sauropods eat leaves and plants, hence their long necks.
  • 🌑 new moon
    The new moon emoji refers to the new moon phase that is the first of eight moon phases. In the new moon, the moon appears completely dark, not lit by the sun at all.
  • 🐋 whale
    Whales are huge and if you have an appetite like a whale, you may need a big portion of food. Whales live in the ocean and sometimes blow water through their blowholes. This large sea animal is intelligent. People love to hop on a boat for a chance to watch a whale jump out of the water.
  • 🚦 vertical traffic light
    A vertical traffic light is shown here as a black background with red, green and yellow lights. The traffic light can be used to say you’re stuck in traffic.
  • hourglass done
    Times Up! A classic hourglass is used to measure an amount of time, usually an hour. When all of the sand is at the bottom you’ve run out of time. Flip it around to start the next hour.
  • 🟥 red square
    The Red Square emoji features, you guessed it, a red square with either sharp or rounded corners, depending on the provider.

