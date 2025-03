This emoji can simply indicate a smart person, whether they are book or street smart (or both!) Send the brain emoji along with the lightbulb emoji, if you just had a great idea or send it to your friends and family to brag about how intelligent you are.

Copy

Keywords: brain, intelligent, zombie food

Codepoints: 1F9E0

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )