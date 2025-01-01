Humans are all around us including our emoji keyboard. The person emoji represents a human on earth. The person emoji shows the face of a person with two open eyes, a nose, an open mouth, and short hair. This emoji is not gender-specific and comes in different skin tones. This emoji can be used to describe a human being. This emoji can also be used for someone in the LGBTQ community who is gender-neutral and does not identify with a specific gender. Example: Can the rocket support 🧑life yet?
