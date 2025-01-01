The person climbing emoji displays a man or woman scaling the edge of a cliff or mountain using a harness for support. You can use this emoji when chatting about recreational activities one might do in nature, hiking, or weekend trips to mountain ranges. It’s also a great way to talk about getting to the climax (or the “peak”) of a story.
