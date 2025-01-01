Home

Person climbing

The person climbing emoji displays a man or woman scaling the edge of a cliff or mountain using a harness for support. You can use this emoji when chatting about recreational activities one might do in nature, hiking, or weekend trips to mountain ranges. It’s also a great way to talk about getting to the climax (or the “peak”) of a story.

Keywords: climber, person climbing
Codepoints: 1F9D7
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
Related emoji

  • 🏃 runner
    The person running emoji features a person jogging at what appears to be fast speeds, as the legs are outstretched and the arms are creating a swinging motion, fists clenched tightly. Go runner emoji! You can do it! The finish line is in sight!
  • 🚴 bike rider
    Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
  • 🚵 mountain biker
    Have you ever tried off-road biking in the mountains? Thrill seekers, outdoor lovers, and adventures opt for this experience in nature. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and want a break, just take your off-road bike to the mountains.
  • ⛰️ mountain
    The mountain emoji shows a giant mountain or group of mountains, ripe for climbing, hiking, or just admiring.
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • 🚣 boat rower
    Row, row, row your boat. I hope you have some big muscles in those arms. Rowing a boat in the river with an oar may look easy, but it’s harder than it looks.
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • ⛷️ skier
    It’s time to hit the slopes with the skier emoji, which shows a person headed downhill on two skis. This winter sport emoji can be best used in conversations about the Olympics or when discussing cozy ski trips.
  • 🤺 person fencing
    Time to get a little competitive. The fencing emoji is perfect for those who like battling it out with fencing swords and face guards.
  • 🏔️ snow-capped mountain
    The snow-capped mountain emoji showcases a small cluster of mountains with greenery at its base and white snow resting at its peak.
  • 🏌️ person golfing
    Is it a hole in one on the course? Or did you just settle for putt-putt? The person golfing emoji is ready to hit the green.
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🚠 mountain cableway
    The mountain cableway emoji is the transportation of choice for those that live on steep mountains. Step inside and head all the way to the peak!
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 🌋 volcano
    Don’t get too close, this volcano emoji is due to blow! Use the volcano emoji when referring to a natural disaster, or when someone’s temper is so hot it might as well be a natural disaster.
  • 🧓 older person
    Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
  • 🕴️ person in suit levitating
    Watch, as I use my powers to levitate off the ground. This magical emoji is hard to believe with your eyes. This emoji is used to show the majestic powers of levitation, or floating off of the ground.
  • 💇 person getting haircut
    Snip, snip getting a new look or just trimming down your hair? This emoji is often used by barbers, hair stylings, and people who need hair cuts. Use this emoji to let your friends know you're heading to the barbershop or salon.
  • 🏋️ weightlifter
    Do you even lift? Those with a love for fitness, weight lifting and protein shakes can probably relate to this strong emoji.

