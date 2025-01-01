Home

Emoji

YayText!

Snow-capped mountain

How majestic. A group of mountains stand proudly erect, with white snow littering their peaks, indicating the cold climate at the top. Send this emoji to your friends when you want to mountain climb or workout in general. It can also simply represent nature, and your love for it.

Codepoints: 1F3D4 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • ⛰️ mountain
    The mountain emoji shows a giant mountain or group of mountains, ripe for climbing, hiking, or just admiring.
  • 🇸🇮 flag: Slovenia
    The Slovenia flag shows 3 horizontal stripes with white on the top, blue in the middle, and red on the bottom. Splitting the white and blue stripe on the left side sits a badge displaying a mountain and 3 yellow stars with a red outline.
  • 🗻 mount fuji
    The Mount Fuji emoji shows a gray mountain with a very wide base and a single, snow-capped peak.
  • 🧗 person climbing
    The person climbing emoji shows a singular person scaling the edge of cliff using a harness. This is the perfect emoji to use when chatting about rock climbing, hiking, or when you feel like you’re on the precipice of something great.
  • 🚞 mountain railway
    This emoji shows a train with beautiful mountains in the immediate background.
  • 🚵 mountain biker
    Have you ever tried off-road biking in the mountains? Thrill seekers, outdoor lovers, and adventures opt for this experience in nature. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and want a break, just take your off-road bike to the mountains.
  • 🌆 cityscape at dusk
    There’s nothing like sunset over a city. The light of the buildings and the fading light of the sun create true beauty and majesty that cannot be compared.
  • 🌄 sunrise over mountains
    The sun always rises to the east. When there are mountains present, it makes for a very natural photo moment. You’ll have to wake up very early in the morning to see this relaxing site.
  • sailboat
    The Sailboat emoji features a small boat or yacht with colored sails (depending on the platform) and either a white, red or brown hull.
  • 🌈 rainbow
    The Rainbow emoji showcases a beautiful, multi-colored arch made up entirely of light, often spotted after rainfall or a heavy storm.
  • 🚠 mountain cableway
    The mountain cableway emoji is the transportation of choice for those that live on steep mountains. Step inside and head all the way to the peak!
  • 🌤️ sun behind small cloud
    The sun behind small cloud emoji shows a small puffy white cloud with a peak of sunshine behind it. This emoji can be used to describe partially cloudy weather.
  • 🌇 sunset
    It’s time to wind down, the sun is setting and the day is almost over. A sunset is a relaxing scene that is often enjoyed by everyone. It can be used as a symbol of romance for couples.
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • 🇹🇰 flag: Tokelau
    The flag emoji of Tokelau consists of a navy blue background with a yellow Tokelauan canoe and four stars representing the Southern cross.
  • 🌋 volcano
    Don’t get too close, this volcano emoji is due to blow! Use the volcano emoji when referring to a natural disaster, or when someone’s temper is so hot it might as well be a natural disaster.
  • 🙁 slightly frowning face
    The slightly frowning face emoji is just that; slight displeasure. Sad, but not super-sad. This generic expression is obviously one of unhappiness, disapproval or discontent.
  • 🏙️ cityscape
    Heading out on the town? Traveling to a big city? Cityscapes are beautiful and iconic.
  • 🌧️ cloud with rain
    It’s raining, it’s pouring. Don’t forget to grab your raincoat and umbrella for the wet weather. The cloud with rain emoji is the perfect emoji to describe a rainy day or a gloomy person that is raining on your parade.
  • sun behind cloud
    The Sun Behind Cloud emoji features half of a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy white cloud.

