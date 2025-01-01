The rainbow, a symbol of beauty and happiness, has been a long-standing icon to represent some members of the LGBTQ community, primarily gay/lesbian individuals. Send the rainbow emoji to your friends to remind them of an upcoming pride march, or to simply let them know there is a beautiful rainbow currently in the sky, after a monstrous downpour.

Keywords: rain, rainbow

Codepoints: 1F308

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )