The rainbow, a symbol of beauty and happiness, has been a long-standing icon to represent some members of the LGBTQ community, primarily gay/lesbian individuals. Send the rainbow emoji to your friends to remind them of an upcoming pride march, or to simply let them know there is a beautiful rainbow currently in the sky, after a monstrous downpour.
