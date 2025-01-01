Whether you are trimming those locks or just going for a new look, the person getting a haircut emoji describes you. You’ll find this service in a barbershop or a salon. You may get some looks, depending on how much hair is getting cut off. The emoji shows a person with scissors ready to cut their hair. The person getting a haircut emoji comes in different skin tones and genders Use this emoji when talking about a new change to your hair, like a hair cut, or referring to a barber, barber shop, hair stylist, or salon. This can also give off a feeling of beauty or change to your appearance. Example” Bill, you really need a 💇🏽♂️. I can’t see your eyes under all of that hair”
