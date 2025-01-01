Home

Emoji

Busts in silhouette

The busts in silhouette emoji shows two grey figures from the shoulders up without any facial features. Similar to the singular bust in silhouette emoji, it can be used to refer to mysterious people whom you know nothing about. They look similar to the default profile photo setting on social media sites, but there are two of them as opposed to one.

Keywords: bust, busts in silhouette, silhouette
Codepoints: 1F465
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 👤 bust in silhouette
    The bust in silhouette emoji shows a grey silhouette that can be used when one does not know what someone looks like. It is very similar to the generic default profile photo on social media sites.
  • 🦳 white hair
    The white hair emoji shows a person from the forehead up, and features a full head of white hair. Send this emoji to your friends on their birthdays to remind them that they are getting older.
  • 🧘 meditating in lotus position
    This person in lotus position is sitting with their legs crossed in a truly zen’d out meditative pose. I hope they find their higher meaning.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 👆 backhand index pointing up
          The Backhand Index Pointing Up emoji features a hand, knuckle side out, with the index finger pointing up and the thump pointing outward.
        • 🇦🇶 flag: Antarctica
          The flag of Antartica emoji features a white silhouette of the continent of Antarctica centered on a blue background.
        • skin tones 🏻 🏼 🏽 🏾 🏿
          Many people-related emoji can be represented with one of five different skin tones, ranging from light skin to dark skin, on the Fitzpatrick scale (a scale used to classify human skin color).
        • 🧠 brain
          The brain emoji features a pink and red colored human brain. The degree of detail depends on the platform and service provider.
        • 🧑‍🦯 blind person with white cane
          The person with white cane emoji shows a person with visual impairments using a walking stick to guide their movements. Use this emoji when speaking about how to make accommodations for people with visual disabilities.
        • 👍 thumbs up
          Available in an inclusive skin color palette, the thumbs up emoji is the universal symbol for agreement or praise.
        • 👇 backhand index pointing down
          An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
        • 🧓 older person
          Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
        • 🇲🇨 flag: Monaco
          Monaco's flag emoji is made up of two horizontal stripes of equal width. The top stripe is red while the bottom is white.
        • 🦶 foot
          Stand up on your feet and walk towards me. The foot emoji represents a human foot. This emoji can be used to talk about feet, bare feet, footwear, body parts, or anything related to a foot or your toes.
        • 🦲 bald
          Wondering what this emoji is? You’re not alone. It’s the bald hairstyle emoji!
        • raised fist
          This emoji is commonly used to show that you stand in solidarity with an idea. It’s often used among those protesting injustices and supporting a movement.
        • 👎 thumbs down
          The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
        • 🦵 leg
          The Leg emoji features a simple, cartoony limb, which is drawn from the thigh to the foot and is disconnected from the rest of the body.
        • 👋 waving hand
          The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
        • 🤷 shrugging
          This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.

