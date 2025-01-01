The busts in silhouette emoji shows two grey figures from the shoulders up without any facial features. Similar to the singular bust in silhouette emoji, it can be used to refer to mysterious people whom you know nothing about. They look similar to the default profile photo setting on social media sites, but there are two of them as opposed to one.
