These skin tone modifiers allow the emoji characters for people and body parts to represent a more diverse population of human beings. Emojis that represent people and body parts can be rendered with skin tones ranging from light to dark. The colors of skin tone are based on the Fitzpatrick scale, a standard measure for shades of skin tone. The light skin tone emojis correlate with Fitzpatrick types one and two. The medium light skin tones corresponds with Fitzpatrick type three. The medium skin tone emojis map to Fitzpatrick type four. The medium dark and dark skin tone emojis use Fitzpatrick types five and six respectively. If you are looking for emojis that celebrate diversity, consider taking advantage of the many skin tone variants available.