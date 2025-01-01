Home

Skin tones

These skin tone modifiers allow the emoji characters for people and body parts to represent a more diverse population of human beings. Emojis that represent people and body parts can be rendered with skin tones ranging from light to dark. The colors of skin tone are based on the Fitzpatrick scale, a standard measure for shades of skin tone. The light skin tone emojis correlate with Fitzpatrick types one and two. The medium light skin tones corresponds with Fitzpatrick type three. The medium skin tone emojis map to Fitzpatrick type four. The medium dark and dark skin tone emojis use Fitzpatrick types five and six respectively. If you are looking for emojis that celebrate diversity, consider taking advantage of the many skin tone variants available.

Emojis 🏻 light skin tone 🏼 medium-light skin tone 🏽 medium skin tone 🏾 medium-dark skin tone 🏿 dark skin tone

🏻 light skin tone top

Keywords: light skin tone, skin tone, type 1–2
Codepoints: 1F3FB
🏼 medium-light skin tone top

Keywords: medium-light skin tone, skin tone, type 3
Codepoints: 1F3FC
🏽 medium skin tone top

Keywords: medium skin tone, skin tone, type 4
Codepoints: 1F3FD
🏾 medium-dark skin tone top

Keywords: medium-dark skin tone, skin tone, type 5
Codepoints: 1F3FE
🏿 dark skin tone top

Keywords: dark skin tone, skin tone, type 6
Codepoints: 1F3FF

Related emoji

  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🧑‍🚒 firefighter
          It’s getting hot in here, and the roof is on fire. But these fearless firefighters always race to the rescue.
        • 🇩🇯 flag: Djibouti
          The flag of Djibouti emoji is made up of light blue and green sections on the top and bottom. A white triangle on the left side of the flag holds a five-pointed red star in the middle.
        • 🇮🇩 flag: Indonesia
          The flag of Indonesia emoji features only two colors, red and white, in two horizontal bands.
        • 👥 busts in silhouette
          These faceless busts in silhouette show grey figures from the shoulders up. Similar to the singular bust in silhouette, these two busts can be used when speaking about two people whose identities you don’t know.
        • raised fist
          This emoji is commonly used to show that you stand in solidarity with an idea. It’s often used among those protesting injustices and supporting a movement.
        • 🇵🇱 flag: Poland
          The flag of Poland emoji displays 2 horizontal stripes with white for the top stripe and red for the bottom stripe.
        • 💅 nail polish
          Time to get a little prim and proper with a nice new manicure. Let’s get those nails polished. Do you prefer pink? Or a different color?
        • 👍 thumbs up
          Available in an inclusive skin color palette, the thumbs up emoji is the universal symbol for agreement or praise.
        • 🇲🇹 flag: Malta
          The flag of Malta emoji displays red on the right side and white on the left half of the flag. In the top left corner sits a light gray cross outlined in red.
        • 🦶 foot
          Stand up on your feet and walk towards me. The foot emoji represents a human foot. This emoji can be used to talk about feet, bare feet, footwear, body parts, or anything related to a foot or your toes.
        • 🧑‍🌾 farmer
          The farmer emoji looks like they’re ready for a day working on the farm with their overalls and straw hat.
        • 🚓 police car
          The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.
        • 🦿 mechanical leg
          The mechanical leg emoji shows a robotic leg with a semi-bent knee. It can be used in the context of robotics, biotechnology, or any time you talk about prosthetic limbs.
        • 🇸🇪 flag: Sweden
          The flag of Sweden emoji shows a blue background with a yellow cross slightly off centered to the left side.
        • 🧘 meditating in lotus position
          This person in lotus position is sitting with their legs crossed in a truly zen’d out meditative pose. I hope they find their higher meaning.
        • 🕉️ om
          The Om emoji, for the most part, is a purple square with a sacred symbol in the middle of it, often seen in various Asian religions.
        • 🤎 brown heart
          Brown is a color that is associated with the earth. A brown heart can be used to show your love for the earth or the color brown. This emoji can also be used to show love and support for things related to brown skin, such as the Black Lives Matter movement.
        • 👤 bust in silhouette
          The bust in silhouette emoji shows a grey silhouette that can be used when one does not know what someone looks like. It is very similar to the generic default profile photo on social media sites.
        • 🧠 brain
          The brain emoji features a pink and red colored human brain. The degree of detail depends on the platform and service provider.

