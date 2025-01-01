If something isn’t adding up and smells a little fishy it’s time to put the detective emoji on the case. The detective emoji wears a suit, hat, and magnifying glass, all the tools needed to scope out the case and discover information that is not easy to find or is purposefully being hidden. Use this emoji when you are looking into something, solving a mystery, searching for answers or information. For example, a woman texting a friend about her cheating boyfriend might say. “Jake said he went bowling last night, but he didn’t come back until 6 a.m.” her friend might respond, “I know some of the guys that went..I’ll see how late they were out 🕵️‍♂️”

Codepoints: 1F575 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )