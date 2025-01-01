This emoji features a man or woman with a wrench, usually in his hand. When something needs fixing, whether it is your car or something else, a man with a wrench can usually help you out better than anyone else. Let your friend know you need mechanical help or are at the mechanic’s shop with this helpful emoji.
