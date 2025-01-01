This emoji features a man or woman with a wrench, usually in his hand. When something needs fixing, whether it is your car or something else, a man with a wrench can usually help you out better than anyone else. Let your friend know you need mechanical help or are at the mechanic’s shop with this helpful emoji.

Copy

Keywords: electrician, mechanic, plumber, tradesperson

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F527

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )