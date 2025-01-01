The scientist emoji depicts a person in a lab coat and a beaker, performing experiements or doing imporant research. The emoji showcases a very prominent and highly praised profession, where specialists dedicate their lives to bettering mankind, by finding cures for diseases and illnesses and discovering facts that will improve and propel all of humanity toward a better future.
