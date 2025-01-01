The scientist emoji depicts a person in a lab coat and a beaker, performing experiements or doing imporant research. The emoji showcases a very prominent and highly praised profession, where specialists dedicate their lives to bettering mankind, by finding cures for diseases and illnesses and discovering facts that will improve and propel all of humanity toward a better future.

Keywords: biologist, chemist, engineer, physicist, scientist

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F52C

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )