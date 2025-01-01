Those who can’t walk, or need assistance walking turn to wheel chairs to help them get around. When you see the wheelchair symbol, that means the area is designated for those who are handicapped. The wheelchair symbol emoji shows a square with a white wheelchair symbol in the center. The color of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often associated with someone who is handicapped, disabled, and in need of assistance. Use this emoji when you need to talk about someone who can’t walk and needs help getting around. You can also use this emoji to talk about a designated handicapped area. Example: Ben, please take your grandmother to the ♿aisle.

Keywords: access, wheelchair symbol

Codepoints: 267F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )