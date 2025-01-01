This blue (or purple, or pink) genie can slither out of a bottle to make your dreams become a reality. When you are in need of a little divine intervention or just wish that something would happen, it sure would be nice to have a genie there to help you out. Just imagine the possibilities. But don't forget after 3 wishes, this genie emoji will return to its lamp (or your cellphone) and after that, you're on your own. Use these emoji when you're in the mood to grant wishes or in the mood to watch Aladdin.

Copy

Keywords: djinn, genie

Codepoints: 1F9DE

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )