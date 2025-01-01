Brush your teeth and don’t forget to floss those pearly whites. The toothbrush is a universal symbol of oral health. Those who don’t take care of their teeth usually have a painful and expensive trip to the dentist. The toothbrush emoji shows a traditional toothbrush with bristles. Use this emoji when talking about oral health, hygiene, toothpaste, floss or the dentist. Example: Don’t forget to brush your teeth before bed kids!

Keywords: bathroom, brush, clean, dental, hygiene, teeth, toothbrush

Codepoints: 1FAA5

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )