Toothbrush

Brush your teeth and don’t forget to floss those pearly whites. The toothbrush is a universal symbol of oral health. Those who don’t take care of their teeth usually have a painful and expensive trip to the dentist. The toothbrush emoji shows a traditional toothbrush with bristles. Use this emoji when talking about oral health, hygiene, toothpaste, floss or the dentist. Example: Don’t forget to brush your teeth before bed kids!

Keywords: bathroom, brush, clean, dental, hygiene, teeth, toothbrush
Codepoints: 1FAA5
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🚽 toilet
    Make sure to flush the toilet after using the bathroom or it’s going to stink. Don’t forget to put the seat down, flush the toilet paper and wash your hands too. The toilet emoji is used when talking about a traditional toilet, or going to the bathroom to urinate and poop.
  • 🚿 shower
    Time to get clean with a nice hot shower. If you’re dirty, a little soap and a quick shower can help you keep up with your hygiene. Many people like singing in the shower, and the whole bathroom will probably steam up once you’re finished.
  • 🧻 roll of paper
    This roll of paper emoji refers to a roll of toilet paper, also called toilet tissue. Use this emoji when talking about sensitive bathroom matters.
  • 🧺 basket
    Picnics are great outdoor activities when the weather is nice. Don’t forget the basket. The basket emoji is used when talking about picnics, barbeques and gift baskets. You could also use this emoji when talking about laundry or anything else you would put in a basket.
  • 🧹 broom
    Is this a tool to clean the house or transportation for a witch? Whether you need to sweep the floor or fly around the world, the broom emoji is your go to.
  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 🗑️ wastebasket
    This is a mesh wire wastebasket. You might also know it as a trash can, rubbish bin, or garbage container.
  • 🪞 mirror
    Is that my reflection? Wow! The mirror on the wall might not have said you're the prettiest one of them all, but at least you have great hair. This decorative mirror can brighten up your beauty routine and your messages.
  • 🧼 soap
    Rub a dub dub, this soap emoji’s in the tub! The soap emoji comes in either turquoise or pink, and is shown with or without bubbles. No worries, though, they all clean the same.
  • 🛁 bathtub
    Sit back and relax in a long hot bubble bath. The bathtub is a place to get clean, soak and unwind. It can also be a very romantic place for partners to get some alone time.
  • 🚻 restroom
    This restroom emoji shows a block symbol that communicates the location of a multi-gendered bathroom.
  • 🧽 sponge
    Get scubbing! The sponge emoji is shown as a yellow squishy sponge, or sometimes green. It can be used to show that something is dirty and you need a big sponge to clean it, or that you yourself are dirty and need a big sponge to clean yourself.
  • 🧂 salt
    Is someone acting salty? Is your food lacking flavor? This shaker of salt is the perfect option for you.
  • 🛋️ couch and lamp
    Are you a couch potato? Or are you just trying to relax and read a book? The couch and lamp emoji is perfect to describe whatever activities would take place in your home or living room.
  • 🚪 door
    The door emoji is a small brown wooden door with a golden doorknob. It is used in relations to household discussions, or when you’d like to “show someone the door.
  • 🥢 chopsticks
    The chopsticks emoji is one of the few emojis that comes in a pair. Use the chopsticks emoji when trying to convince someone to get dim sum with you, or when flaunt your hand dexterity with these utensils.
  • 🏚️ derelict house
    The derelict house emoji shows an abandoned or severely neglected home, with boarded doors and windows. Or, as the real estate agents like to say "this house could use a little TLC".
  • 🧞 genie
    “I’m a genie in a bottle!” This blue spirit can grant you three wishes and make all of your dreams come true.
  • ⚱️ funeral urn
    This earthenware or metal container is a ceremonial funeral urn, used to store the cremation ashes of a deceased loved one.
  • 🧄 garlic
    Garlic is a popular vegetable used to spice up and add flavor to food. The only downside is that it can leave behind some seriously stinky breath!

