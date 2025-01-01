The funeral urn emoji is can be used to communicate loss or refer to a person who has passed away. Ceremonial funeral urns are a traditional container usually made of earthenware, ceramic, or metal that hold cremation ashes. While it might be a bit creepy to keep grandma’s ashes in the house, keeping a loved one inside a funerary urn is a common tradition.
