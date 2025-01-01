If Halloween is around the corner you may run into a few Jack-O-Lanterns. This emoji shows a pumpkin with a face carved out and a glow coming from the face. Jack-O-Lanterns are a Halloween tradition usually used inside and outside of houses as decorations. Many children are taught to look for Jack-O-Lanterns as a sign that candy will be given at the house while they are trick-or-treating. Use this emoji when talking about Halloween, or something scary. Example: Don’t forget the pumpkins for the 🎃
