Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. Halloween
    4. »
  4. Jack-o-lantern
YayText!

Jack-o-lantern

If Halloween is around the corner you may run into a few Jack-O-Lanterns. This emoji shows a pumpkin with a face carved out and a glow coming from the face. Jack-O-Lanterns are a Halloween tradition usually used inside and outside of houses as decorations. Many children are taught to look for Jack-O-Lanterns as a sign that candy will be given at the house while they are trick-or-treating. Use this emoji when talking about Halloween, or something scary. Example: Don’t forget the pumpkins for the 🎃

Keywords: celebration, halloween, jack, jack-o-lantern, lantern
Codepoints: 1F383
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧛 vampire
    Careful, this emoji vants to dreenk your blood! A favorite of Halloween enthusiasts and Twilight lovers alike, the vampire emoji is the perfect way to convey your spookiest moods.
  • ⚰️ coffin
    The coffin emoji is as spooky as it is gets when it comes to emojis. Use this carcass carrier in the context of Halloween or vampires.
  • 👻 ghost
    Do you believe in ghosts? Maybe this is just a regular smiley face emoji under a white sheet? Maybe its a g...g...g...ghost! These ghoulish spirits just may be lurking in a haunted place. Casper may be friendly but some ghosts are silly, like this emoji. Boo! Did he make you jump? He might come out at Halloween or be hanging out in a graveyard. Beware!
  • 🪦 headstone
    The headstone emoji depicts a gray headstone. Some platforms show RIP on the tombstone, or no words. This emoji can be used as a Halloween emoji, or more sadly, with the coffin.
  • 🕸️ spider web
    The spider web emoji is most commonly used around Halloween. It can be used to depict something creepy or scary is happening.
  • 🕷️ spider
    These creepy critters with eight legs, make webs to catch their dinner. The spider emoji is often used when talking about spiders, Halloween, or the Marvel comic book character Spiderman. Are you afraid of spiders?
  • 🦇 bat
    Bats are flying nocturnal mammals. They use echolocation to navigate dark caves. Some say that vampires can turn into bats. The bat emoji may be appropriate when creating a spooky Halloween motif in your messages, or when you’re trying to summon Batman.
  • 🍫 chocolate bar
    This sweet emoji shows a half-wrapped—or half-unwrapped—chocolate bar in red paper.
  • 🕯️ candle
    Before there was the lightbulb, there was the candle to light up the room. The candle emoji shows a burning candle with a drip tray. Use this emoji when talking about relaxation, good scents, or a candlelit vigil. You can also use this emoji to talk about special events like birthdays and Halloween.
  • 🐈‍⬛ black cat
    If you see a black cat, be careful. If it crosses your path, that’s bad luck. The black cat emoji is often seen around Halloween time or when talking about something that is unlucky. While black cats are cute animals, they are known to be a supernatural sign of danger and misfortune.
  • 🇦🇺 flag: Australia
    The flag of Australia emoji shows a blue background with a Union Jack in the upper right hand corner. These are six seven-pointed white stars positioned on the blue background. The five stars of the right side make up the Southern Cross constellation.
  • 🍬 candy
    Who doesn’t love sweets? This treat is a piece of hard candy inside a colorful wrapper.
  • 🏮 red paper lantern
    Traditionally used in Japan and in Asia, paper lanterns provide soft, red light on the world. This one can be used to show the color red or to represent any type of lighting. These lanterns symbolize prosperity and good fortune.
  • 🟠 orange circle
    The orange circle emoji is just that: an orange circle.
  • 🇩🇬 flag: Diego Garcia
    The flag of Diego Garcia emoji is visually busy! With a blue and white wavy striped background, this emoji flag features the British Union Jack flag in the top left corner and a palm tree.
  • ⚱️ funeral urn
    This earthenware or metal container is a ceremonial funeral urn, used to store the cremation ashes of a deceased loved one.
  • 🦸 superhero
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the superhero emoji. Complete with a mask and cape, the superhero emoji is here to save the day!
  • 🇭🇲 flag: Heard & McDonald Islands
    The flag of Heard & McDonald Islands emoji is the same as the flag of Australia emoji. It has a blue background, six white stars, and the Union Jack.
  • 🇮🇴 flag: British Indian Ocean Territory
    The flag emoji of the British Indian Ocean Territory features the Union Jack in the top left corner. The background is made up of white and navy waves. The flag also features a palm tree above St. Edward's crown.
  • 💀 skull
    The skull emoji shows the bones of a head only, with no cross bones behind it. Use this emoji whenever you’re talking about death, something spooky, or something that was so funny or crazy you were colloquially “dead.”

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText