This emoji features a lantern made of paper in the color red. This is traditionally considered an Asian lantern and hails from China. These lanterns are beautiful, romantic, and provide soft, low lighting. These lanterns can be seen during imporant festivals, such as Chinese New Year. The red paper lantern symbolizes joy, prosperity, and luck. You can use this emoji to indicate anything having to do with a romantic night, Asian culture, or the color red.

Copy

Keywords: bar, lantern, light, red, red paper lantern

Codepoints: 1F3EE

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )