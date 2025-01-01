This emoji features a lantern made of paper in the color red. This is traditionally considered an Asian lantern and hails from China. These lanterns are beautiful, romantic, and provide soft, low lighting. These lanterns can be seen during imporant festivals, such as Chinese New Year. The red paper lantern symbolizes joy, prosperity, and luck. You can use this emoji to indicate anything having to do with a romantic night, Asian culture, or the color red.
