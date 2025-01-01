Misters and mistresses of the night, the vampire emojis are blood-thirsty beings ready to sink their teeth into your text messages. Use these caped capers to show off your Halloween costume idea or put on an all-emoji rendition of Noseferatu. While the vampire emojis vary slightly across programs, you’ll always catch them rocking their signature collared cape and sharp teeth.
