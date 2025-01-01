Home

Vampire

Vampire

Misters and mistresses of the night, the vampire emojis are blood-thirsty beings ready to sink their teeth into your text messages. Use these caped capers to show off your Halloween costume idea or put on an all-emoji rendition of Noseferatu. While the vampire emojis vary slightly across programs, you’ll always catch them rocking their signature collared cape and sharp teeth.

Keywords: dracula, undead, vampire
Codepoints: 1F9DB
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
Related emoji

  • 🦇 bat
    Bats are flying nocturnal mammals. They use echolocation to navigate dark caves. Some say that vampires can turn into bats. The bat emoji may be appropriate when creating a spooky Halloween motif in your messages, or when you’re trying to summon Batman.
  • 🕸️ spider web
    The spider web emoji is most commonly used around Halloween. It can be used to depict something creepy or scary is happening.
  • 🎃 jack-o-lantern
    Trick of treat! The Jack-O-Lantern is a popular symbol of Halloween. The pumpkin can be carved into something funny or scary and used to decorate a home during this popular, candy filled holiday.
  • 🪦 headstone
    The headstone emoji depicts a gray headstone. Some platforms show RIP on the tombstone, or no words. This emoji can be used as a Halloween emoji, or more sadly, with the coffin.
  • ⚰️ coffin
    The coffin emoji is as spooky as it is gets when it comes to emojis. Use this carcass carrier in the context of Halloween or vampires.
  • 👻 ghost
    Do you believe in ghosts? Maybe this is just a regular smiley face emoji under a white sheet? Maybe its a g...g...g...ghost! These ghoulish spirits just may be lurking in a haunted place. Casper may be friendly but some ghosts are silly, like this emoji. Boo! Did he make you jump? He might come out at Halloween or be hanging out in a graveyard. Beware!
  • 🧟 zombie
    The zombie emoji looks like it’s in the mood for a meal with its outstretched hands, open mouth and vacant eyes. It hopes brains are on the menu.
  • 🕯️ candle
    Before there was the lightbulb, there was the candle to light up the room. The candle emoji shows a burning candle with a drip tray. Use this emoji when talking about relaxation, good scents, or a candlelit vigil. You can also use this emoji to talk about special events like birthdays and Halloween.
  • 🐈‍⬛ black cat
    If you see a black cat, be careful. If it crosses your path, that’s bad luck. The black cat emoji is often seen around Halloween time or when talking about something that is unlucky. While black cats are cute animals, they are known to be a supernatural sign of danger and misfortune.
  • 🕷️ spider
    These creepy critters with eight legs, make webs to catch their dinner. The spider emoji is often used when talking about spiders, Halloween, or the Marvel comic book character Spiderman. Are you afraid of spiders?
  • 🟠 orange circle
    The orange circle emoji is just that: an orange circle.
  • 🦸 superhero
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the superhero emoji. Complete with a mask and cape, the superhero emoji is here to save the day!
  • 😈 smiling face with horns
    A devious emoji with bad intentions, the smiling face with horns has trouble written all over it. Beware of the sender.
  • 💀 skull
    The skull emoji shows the bones of a head only, with no cross bones behind it. Use this emoji whenever you’re talking about death, something spooky, or something that was so funny or crazy you were colloquially “dead.”
  • 🍫 chocolate bar
    This sweet emoji shows a half-wrapped—or half-unwrapped—chocolate bar in red paper.
  • 🥷 ninja
    Just as elusive as a real ninja, the ninja emoji isn’t available on all platforms. Use this trained killer in your most covert texts.
  • 🍬 candy
    Who doesn’t love sweets? This treat is a piece of hard candy inside a colorful wrapper.
  • 🧡 orange heart
    Orange you glad this heart is orange? Use this heart to express your energetic, warm, and caring love for something or someone. Orange is also a color often used during the fall, Halloween, and can represent energy and adventure. The color of tangerines and the sun.
  • 🦹 supervillain
    A devious emoji, the supervillain was sent to cause chaos, destruction and take part in all things evil.
  • 🫁 lungs
    Lungs are vital organs in the respiratory system, and, when healthy, are a nice, plump pink pair of balloons. The lungs emoji varies across programs but always features both the left and right lung, and the esophagus in the center.

