The zombie emoji is the fictional reanimation of a corpse. The first ever zombie movie was Victor Halperin’s 1932 film, White Zombie. Brains are the meal of choice for these creepy creatures. If you find yourself face to face with one, I would run quickly rather than warn your friends with this emoji. But, if you’re just watching The Walking Dead, I’m sure you’ll be fine.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.