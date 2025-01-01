Boo! A ghost just might be haunting you. If you love Halloween or believe in ghosts, this emoji just may come up in a chat. The ghost emoji shows a white-sheeted ghost sticking out its tongue, and it’s arms stretched out wide as if it’s saying “boo!”. Use this emoji when talking about something scary, supernatural, wild, or anything related to Halloween. The emoji can also be used to give off a fun, weird, crazy or even scary feeling. Example: Wanda is dressing up as a 👻 to go trick-or-treating.
