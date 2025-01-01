Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Faces / Smilies
    3. »
  3. Creatures Faces
    4. »
  4. Ghost
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. Halloween
    4. »
  4. Ghost
YayText!

Ghost

Boo! A ghost just might be haunting you. If you love Halloween or believe in ghosts, this emoji just may come up in a chat. The ghost emoji shows a white-sheeted ghost sticking out its tongue, and it’s arms stretched out wide as if it’s saying “boo!”. Use this emoji when talking about something scary, supernatural, wild, or anything related to Halloween. The emoji can also be used to give off a fun, weird, crazy or even scary feeling. Example: Wanda is dressing up as a 👻 to go trick-or-treating.

Keywords: creature, face, fairy tale, fantasy, ghost, monster
Codepoints: 1F47B
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🕸️ spider web
    The spider web emoji is most commonly used around Halloween. It can be used to depict something creepy or scary is happening.
  • 😈 smiling face with horns
    A devious emoji with bad intentions, the smiling face with horns has trouble written all over it. Beware of the sender.
  • 💀 skull
    The skull emoji shows the bones of a head only, with no cross bones behind it. Use this emoji whenever you’re talking about death, something spooky, or something that was so funny or crazy you were colloquially “dead.”
  • ⚰️ coffin
    The coffin emoji is as spooky as it is gets when it comes to emojis. Use this carcass carrier in the context of Halloween or vampires.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 🪦 headstone
    The headstone emoji depicts a gray headstone. Some platforms show RIP on the tombstone, or no words. This emoji can be used as a Halloween emoji, or more sadly, with the coffin.
  • 👹 ogre
    The Orge is strange looking, unusual and maybe even a little scary. The Japanese ogre emoji is widely used to suggest something scary or even evil-minded.
  • 🥸 disguised face
    Do you need to go incognito? Do you need a silly disguise to grab a laugh? Big eyebrows. Big glasses. No one will ever recognize you. The perfect disguise.
  • 😽 kissing cat
    The kissing cat emoji is puckered up and ready for a smooch from a cat lover. Use this emoji when flirting with someone who loves their furry feline friends. They say that cats don't show emotion, but not kissy cat.
  • 🦹 supervillain
    A devious emoji, the supervillain was sent to cause chaos, destruction and take part in all things evil.
  • 😿 crying cat
    This sad yellow kitty is in distress. The crying cat emoji sheds a single tear to express sadness. Perhaps this cat just found out about about an upcoming vet appointment. Meow meow. It will be okay crying cat.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 👺 goblin
    This devilish emoji is a bit scary, and evil. If this emoji pops up in your inbox, it may signify that something evil is lurking!
  • 🧛 vampire
    Careful, this emoji vants to dreenk your blood! A favorite of Halloween enthusiasts and Twilight lovers alike, the vampire emoji is the perfect way to convey your spookiest moods.
  • 🕷️ spider
    These creepy critters with eight legs, make webs to catch their dinner. The spider emoji is often used when talking about spiders, Halloween, or the Marvel comic book character Spiderman. Are you afraid of spiders?
  • 🎃 jack-o-lantern
    Trick of treat! The Jack-O-Lantern is a popular symbol of Halloween. The pumpkin can be carved into something funny or scary and used to decorate a home during this popular, candy filled holiday.
  • 🦸 superhero
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the superhero emoji. Complete with a mask and cape, the superhero emoji is here to save the day!
  • 🤡 clown face
    Are you at the circus? Did you get played? You look like a clown. This emoji can be used to simply describe a clown or to call someone a clown because they did something silly or foolish. You don’t want to be at the butt end of this joke.
  • 🐈‍⬛ black cat
    If you see a black cat, be careful. If it crosses your path, that’s bad luck. The black cat emoji is often seen around Halloween time or when talking about something that is unlucky. While black cats are cute animals, they are known to be a supernatural sign of danger and misfortune.
  • 😭 loudly crying face
    The Loudly Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, arched brows and a gaping mouth, showing some teeth. The emoticon is crying profusely. The end of the world as we know it. Also, cry me a river.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText