This emoji features a face with oversized black rim glasses, nose, and mustache used to hide their true identity. Feeling embarrassed? Send this one out. Groucho Marx cosplay? Wanting to hide your face in shame or embarrassment never looked so fun as with this emoji. And if you just want to play silly spy games, this is the way to go as well.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.