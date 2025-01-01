Don’t look at me with those puppy dog eyes. The pleading face emoji is used to plead or beg for something. The pleading face emoji shows a yellow face with wide open, tear filled eyes, raised eyebrows and a small frown. This emoji is similar to the look a child makes when they are saying “can I pretty please have the candy mom” or when your dog is saying “can I pretty please have a taste of that delicious pizza”. Use this emoji when you need to beg or plead for something. Example: Can we pretty please go to the beach tomorrow? 🥺

Keywords: begging, mercy, pleading face, puppy eyes

Codepoints: 1F97A

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )