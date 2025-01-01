Home

Pleading face

Desperate puppy dog eyes.

Don’t look at me with those puppy dog eyes. The pleading face emoji is used to plead or beg for something. The pleading face emoji shows a yellow face with wide open, tear filled eyes, raised eyebrows and a small frown. This emoji is similar to the look a child makes when they are saying “can I pretty please have the candy mom” or when your dog is saying “can I pretty please have a taste of that delicious pizza”. Use this emoji when you need to beg or plead for something. Example: Can we pretty please go to the beach tomorrow? 🥺

Keywords: begging, mercy, pleading face, puppy eyes
Codepoints: 1F97A
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 😝 squinting face with tongue
    The squinting face with tongue emoji features a yellow face, eyes squeezed tightly shut and a long, pink tongue sticking out of a smiling mouth. Maybe this emoji just ate something rotten, maybe it took a shot of some strong alcohol, or maybe it just said something mean, but is now like -- just kidding.
  • 🤣 rolling on the floor laughing
    The Rolling on The Floor Laughing emoji features a yellow face, slightly tilted to one side, with its eyes scrunched closed and tear drops splaying. Its mouth hangs wide open, top row of teeth visible.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 🤤 drooling face
    Omg, a mouth watering ham sandwich sounds delicious right now. Wipe up the drool from your face, use this emoji instead. This face has its head pressed against the window of a bakery, and it wants all the cake.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 😪 sleepy face
    I’m so tired, that snot is coming from my nose! The sleepy face emoji signifies that someone is in such a deep sleep, nothing can wake them up. Not even that big snot bubble.
  • 🧐 face with monocle
    Why is this emoji wearing a monocle? And why is it frowning? Maybe a detective inspecting a clue. Or, maybe The Duke of Emojishire disapproving of that stain on your lapel. Next time, don't eat jelly donuts before meeting with royals. Use this emoji to communicate that you are thinking about something quizzically or intensely.
  • 🤥 lying face
    Beware of a nose that grows! This emoji has a nose like Pinocchio. When it lies the nose grows long. Liar, Liar, pants on fire!
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 😤 face with steam from nose
    This yellow faced emoji is so angry his blood is boiling and steam is coming from his nose. He’s huffing and puffing about something that grinds his gears. Furious and ready to charge like a bull.
  • 🥲 smiling face with tear
    I’m so happy I’m crying tears of joy. This gleeful emoji gives off a heartwarming feeling of joy and happiness. Or is that single tear rolling down this emoji's cheek a prison tattoo?
  • 🤨 face with raised eyebrow
    The face with raised eyebrow emoji shows a yellow emoji face raising one of its brows rather inquisitively. I’m pretty sure it’s not buying the story you’re telling.
  • 😧 anguished face
    The anguished face emoji just saw something that shocked and disturbed them to their core, something it cannot unsee. Or, maybe it was just a movie spoiler.
  • 😋 face savoring food
    Mmm-mm! This face savoring food emoji just had a bite of something delicious- perhaps savoring yellow curry or a scoop of ice cream! Whatever it is, this face says, “nom-nom yum-yum!“
  • 😭 loudly crying face
    The Loudly Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, arched brows and a gaping mouth, showing some teeth. The emoticon is crying profusely. The end of the world as we know it. Also, cry me a river.
  • 🤢 nauseated face
    This nauseated face has a green tint and bulging cheeks. Watch out! This sick guy could puke at any moment.

YayText