Don’t wake up from your slumber, sleeping beauty! Well even if I tried to wake you, the big bubble of snot coming from your nose shows me I wouldn’t be able to wake you up if I tried. The sleepy face emoji shows a face with its eyes closed, mouth open and a large snot bubble above the mouth. Some people mistake the snot bubble for a tear, so this emoji is also used to show disappointment or sadness about something. Use this emoji when talking about sleep or sadness. Example: “Mom is snoring so loudly, she must be really tired 😪”

Keywords: face, sleep, sleepy face

Codepoints: 1F62A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )