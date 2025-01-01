Don’t wake up from your slumber, sleeping beauty! Well even if I tried to wake you, the big bubble of snot coming from your nose shows me I wouldn’t be able to wake you up if I tried. The sleepy face emoji shows a face with its eyes closed, mouth open and a large snot bubble above the mouth. Some people mistake the snot bubble for a tear, so this emoji is also used to show disappointment or sadness about something. Use this emoji when talking about sleep or sadness. Example: “Mom is snoring so loudly, she must be really tired 😪”
