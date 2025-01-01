Home

Don’t wake up from your slumber, sleeping beauty! Well even if I tried to wake you, the big bubble of snot coming from your nose shows me I wouldn’t be able to wake you up if I tried. The sleepy face emoji shows a face with its eyes closed, mouth open and a large snot bubble above the mouth. Some people mistake the snot bubble for a tear, so this emoji is also used to show disappointment or sadness about something. Use this emoji when talking about sleep or sadness. Example: “Mom is snoring so loudly, she must be really tired 😪”

Keywords: face, sleep, sleepy face
Codepoints: 1F62A
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 😴 sleeping face
    I’m either so tired and need to get some sleep, or this presentation is just really boring and is putting me to sleep. Snore fest! Good night. This face is deep in dream. REM phase. Do not disturb.
  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 😩 weary face
    Stuck in the office for 14 hours a day? This emoji probably describes your face at the end of the week. Use this when you are feeling weary, overworked, sad, tired, frustrated. disappointed, or just fed-up!
  • 🤯 exploding head
    Omg this is mindblowing! The exploding head emoji is best used to describe a point in time where something is so outrageous, innovative, exciting, or frustrating that it blows your mind and makes your head explode with excitement, questions, and curiosity.
  • 😳 flushed face
    Feeling a little embarrassed? The flushed face emoji just might be useful. Use this emoji if you made a mistake, saw something inappropriate or are feeling a little embarrassed about something. This emoji accidentally ruined the surprise party.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 😁 beaming face with smiling eyes
    I can’t let go of the excitement! The beaming face emoji is like the grinning face emoji multiplied by 100,000. It expresses the ultimate feeling of happiness, pleasure, excitement, and all of the things that make you feel good.
  • 🥴 woozy face
    Feeling a little sick or dizzy? The woozy face emoji can describe that feeling. Use this emoji when you are feeling faint, fatigue, nauseous or under the weather. Now, lay down and recover. This emoji's world is spinning.
  • 🥺 pleading face
    When the puppy dog eyes come out, the pleading begins. The pleading face emoji is used to plead or beg for something. Use this emoji when you really need your friend to watch your dog for the weekend, and they don’t want to.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 😣 persevering face
    Push on, keep it going, and persevere. The persevering face is an emoji that is going through a struggle. It shows the face of someone who is overwhelmed, ready to give up and quit. Use this emoji when you are frustrated, overwhelmed, and pushing yourself to complete a task. When the going gets tough, the tough get going.
  • 🤒 face with thermometer
    This emoji shows a concerned-looking face with a thermometer sticking out of its mouth. Some chicken soup and rest would do you good right about now. Feel better little emoji.
  • 😌 relieved face
    The Relieved Face emoji features a yellow face with closed, relaxed eyes. Its eyebrows are lifted slightly and a small, content smile is seen on its face. The face you make after submitting that final paper. Everything is going to be okay. You pulled it off. Nice job. You earned that vacation.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 🤧 sneezing face
    Achoo! The sneezing face emoji winces and holds a tissue up to its nose as it sneezes. This emoji is appropriate when the pollen count is high and allergy season is upon you.
  • 🤢 nauseated face
    This nauseated face has a green tint and bulging cheeks. Watch out! This sick guy could puke at any moment.
  • 😟 worried face
    The worried face emoji can be distinguished by its shocked expression, highlighting the round, shocked eyes, furrowed eyebrows and downturned, slightly gaping mouth. This emoji says "Oh, I knew this was going to be a bad idea."

