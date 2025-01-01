Home

Emoji

Drooling face

Is that drool coming from your mouth? The mouthwatering deliciousness of whatever you are thinking about is making a mess! The drooling face emoji shows a face with its eyes closed, and a smile with saliva dripping out of it. Use this emoji when talking about something you would drool over, like a meal, or a person that you really like. Example: “I can’t wait until Uncle Mike makes his famous peach cobbler. 🤤 I’ve been waiting for it all year.”

Keywords: drooling, face
Codepoints: 1F924
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 😋 face savoring food
    Mmm-mm! This face savoring food emoji just had a bite of something delicious- perhaps savoring yellow curry or a scoop of ice cream! Whatever it is, this face says, “nom-nom yum-yum!“
  • 🥺 pleading face
    When the puppy dog eyes come out, the pleading begins. The pleading face emoji is used to plead or beg for something. Use this emoji when you really need your friend to watch your dog for the weekend, and they don’t want to.
  • 😝 squinting face with tongue
    The squinting face with tongue emoji features a yellow face, eyes squeezed tightly shut and a long, pink tongue sticking out of a smiling mouth. Maybe this emoji just ate something rotten, maybe it took a shot of some strong alcohol, or maybe it just said something mean, but is now like -- just kidding.
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.
  • 😶 face without mouth
    You can’t say anything if you don’t have a mouth. The face without mouth emoji is often used when someone is speechless. It’s also used when someone feels like they are being ignored and not being listened to. Use this emoji when you are speechless, lonely, disappointed, or feel like you are being ignored. An emoji that is not able to speak, reply, or ask questions... because it has no mouth. Or, a yellow two-holed bowling ball.
  • 🥣 bowl with spoon
    The bowl with spoon emoji is just that; an empty, colored bowl with a silver spoon resting within it.
  • 🧅 onion
    Similar to their stinky cousin garlic, onions are commonly used to add flavor to foods. But beware of the stinky breath effect. The onion emoji can also be used as a symbol of something that makes you cry.
  • hot beverage
    Tired? Need to wake up? Sip on a nice hot cup of coffee. The hot beverage emoji is a great one to use if it’s cold out and you want to warm up or if it’s early and you need caffeine to wake up.
  • 🍴 fork and knife
    Ready to pound that silverware on the table in anticipation of dinner? When it’s time to go to the restaurant and order your food, the knife and fork are the emoji for you.
  • 🥵 hot face
    Your car's broken down in the middle of the desert. Trying to ration those last few sips of water. No A/C. Vultures begin to circle.
  • 🍥 fish cake with swirl
    Hungry for some Japanese food? How about some ramen with fish cake. The fish cake with swirl emoji represents a Narutomaki, a popular topping for the Asian noodle dish.
  • 😪 sleepy face
    I’m so tired, that snot is coming from my nose! The sleepy face emoji signifies that someone is in such a deep sleep, nothing can wake them up. Not even that big snot bubble.
  • 🥡 takeout box
    A takeout box is always a good time. Perfect for eating out of while binging on Netflix. Yum, yum, yum! Just looking at this one makes you hungry!
  • 🍝 spaghetti
    That’s amore! The spaghetti emoji depicts the popular Italian noodle dish, complete with sauce and a loaded up fork.
  • 🥄 spoon
    The spoon emoji shows your everyday scooping and eating instrument: the spoon. Use this spoon for any kind of soupy or viscous foods, like ice cream, cereal, or stew.
  • 🧄 garlic
    Garlic is a popular vegetable used to spice up and add flavor to food. The only downside is that it can leave behind some seriously stinky breath!
  • 🤒 face with thermometer
    This emoji shows a concerned-looking face with a thermometer sticking out of its mouth. Some chicken soup and rest would do you good right about now. Feel better little emoji.
  • 🫕 fondue
    Whether you’re on team cheese or team chocolate, fondue is a real crowd pleaser. Melt that gooey-ooey goodness into a hot pot and call it a day.
  • 🍈 melon
    Hungry for some melon? This mouth-watering emoji may have you grabbing for the closest honeydew melon or cantaloupe fruit you can find! It’s hard on the outside and sweet on the inside.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!

