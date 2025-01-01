Is that drool coming from your mouth? The mouthwatering deliciousness of whatever you are thinking about is making a mess! The drooling face emoji shows a face with its eyes closed, and a smile with saliva dripping out of it. Use this emoji when talking about something you would drool over, like a meal, or a person that you really like. Example: “I can’t wait until Uncle Mike makes his famous peach cobbler. 🤤 I’ve been waiting for it all year.”
