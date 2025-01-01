The hot face emoji depicts a sweating, panting, glowing red face that's really feeling the heat. This emoji is used to communicate how hot the weather outside is but also has other connotations. It can also be used to show that you’re thirsty. This can be literally thirsty or thirsty for something else if you catch our drift.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.