The hot face emoji depicts a sweating, panting, glowing red face that's really feeling the heat. This emoji is used to communicate how hot the weather outside is but also has other connotations. It can also be used to show that you’re thirsty. This can be literally thirsty or thirsty for something else if you catch our drift.

Keywords: feverish, heat stroke, hot, hot face, red-faced, sweating

Codepoints: 1F975

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )