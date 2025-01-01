Home

The thermometer is shown as a clear glass tube with red to indicate temperature. Its main use in the emoji world is to show that something is hot, or that it’s hot outside. It can also be used to show that someone has a fever. This emoji could be accompanied by one of the sick face emojis.

Codepoints: 1F321 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🥵 hot face
    Your car's broken down in the middle of the desert. Trying to ration those last few sips of water. No A/C. Vultures begin to circle.
  • hot beverage
    Tired? Need to wake up? Sip on a nice hot cup of coffee. The hot beverage emoji is a great one to use if it’s cold out and you want to warm up or if it’s early and you need caffeine to wake up.
  • 🤒 face with thermometer
    This emoji shows a concerned-looking face with a thermometer sticking out of its mouth. Some chicken soup and rest would do you good right about now. Feel better little emoji.
  • 🥣 bowl with spoon
    The bowl with spoon emoji is just that; an empty, colored bowl with a silver spoon resting within it.
  • 🥺 pleading face
    When the puppy dog eyes come out, the pleading begins. The pleading face emoji is used to plead or beg for something. Use this emoji when you really need your friend to watch your dog for the weekend, and they don’t want to.
  • 🤤 drooling face
    Omg, a mouth watering ham sandwich sounds delicious right now. Wipe up the drool from your face, use this emoji instead. This face has its head pressed against the window of a bakery, and it wants all the cake.
  • 😅 grinning face with sweat
    The grinning face with sweat emoji shows a closed-eyes laughing emoji with one drop of sweat on its forehead. This emoji is appropriate for when you are nervous or embarrassed, like when someone reads your embarrassing childhood diary. Or when the endorphins kick in. Runners high. Sweating to the oldies. Getting your second wind.
  • 🧊 ice
    Want to cool down your drink? The ice cube emoji is here to help. It can accompany a drink emoji, or can be used to express that it’s hot and you need to cool down.
  • 🥤 cup with straw
    Sip, slurp, and gulp your way to the end of this beverage. The cup with straw emoji is almost as refreshing as a cold drink. Thirsty? You’ll grab a cup like this at a fast food place or gas station. Don’t forget the ice.
  • 😤 face with steam from nose
    This yellow faced emoji is so angry his blood is boiling and steam is coming from his nose. He’s huffing and puffing about something that grinds his gears. Furious and ready to charge like a bull.
  • 🌶️ hot pepper
    This hot pepper emoji is perfect for describing spicy food and spicier situations. Use the hot pepper to describe people who you find to be very attractive, or as hot as the pepper.
  • 🥶 cold face
    Use this blue faced emoji when you're feeling cold as ice. When you are past shivering. Your teeth are no longer chattering. Your mouth is frozen shut. Your frost bitten nose is numb. If you stop moving, you'll die. You are a block of ice.
  • 🫕 fondue
    Whether you’re on team cheese or team chocolate, fondue is a real crowd pleaser. Melt that gooey-ooey goodness into a hot pot and call it a day.
  • 🧯 fire extinguisher
    Things are getting too hot in here, better pull out the fire extinguisher to put out those flames.
  • 💧 droplet
    Drip, drop, the rain won’t stop. The droplet emoji is often used to describe a raindrop, teardrop, sweat, water, or a leak. It’s also an emoji used for the slang term “drip” which means to have fashionable style.
  • 🔥 fire
    “Danger Fire!” or “Danger, your outfit is hot!” This emoji goes both ways. The fire emoji is generally used to talk about someone great physical appearance, the outside temperature, or even spice levels of food
  • 🥴 woozy face
    Feeling a little sick or dizzy? The woozy face emoji can describe that feeling. Use this emoji when you are feeling faint, fatigue, nauseous or under the weather. Now, lay down and recover. This emoji's world is spinning.
  • 🍺 beer mug
    This single beer mug shows a cold, frothy beer overflowing out of a stein. Drink responsibly!
  • 😋 face savoring food
    Mmm-mm! This face savoring food emoji just had a bite of something delicious- perhaps savoring yellow curry or a scoop of ice cream! Whatever it is, this face says, “nom-nom yum-yum!“
  • 🤢 nauseated face
    This nauseated face has a green tint and bulging cheeks. Watch out! This sick guy could puke at any moment.

