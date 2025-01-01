The thermometer is shown as a clear glass tube with red to indicate temperature. Its main use in the emoji world is to show that something is hot, or that it’s hot outside. It can also be used to show that someone has a fever. This emoji could be accompanied by one of the sick face emojis.
