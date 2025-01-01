The lemon emoji is a sour one that might make you pucker up. The emoji shows a yellow lemon with green leaves on top. It’s often used when talking about something that tastes sour, someone who has a sour personality, something that is broken or a deal that’s gone sour. If it gives you the feeling where you want to scrunch your face up (the same feeling that happens while eating a lemon) you can most likely use this emoji to describe that feeling.
Example: “This car was a rip off! It’s a complete 🍋 . It stopped working 2 months after I bought it.”
