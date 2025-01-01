Beach Day! This emoji screams beach vacation. The beach with umbrella emoji shows a small patch of sand and water resembling a beach with an umbrella sitting on top of it. Use this emoji when talking about vacation, the beach, something topical, or something beach themed. It can also be used to talk about a relaxing or exciting time.

Example: “This winter has been so cold and awful I really want to go to the beach 🏖 “

Codepoints: 1F3D6 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )