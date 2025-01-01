If your skin is dry, you may want to consider fixing your problem with a bottle of lotion. The lotion bottle emoji shows a rectangular bottle with rounded corners and a pump on the top. The style and color of the lotion bottle emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often associated with hygiene, skincare, and cleanliness. Some lotions contain SPF to protect your skin from the sun or perfumes to make you smell good. Use this emoji when talking about lotion, moisturizes, and dry skin. Example: Jenny please pick up a new 🧴 from the store. My skin is so dry.

Keywords: lotion, lotion bottle, moisturizer, shampoo, sunscreen

Codepoints: 1F9F4

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )