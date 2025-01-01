Home

Lotion bottle

If your skin is dry, you may want to consider fixing your problem with a bottle of lotion. The lotion bottle emoji shows a rectangular bottle with rounded corners and a pump on the top. The style and color of the lotion bottle emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often associated with hygiene, skincare, and cleanliness. Some lotions contain SPF to protect your skin from the sun or perfumes to make you smell good. Use this emoji when talking about lotion, moisturizes, and dry skin. Example: Jenny please pick up a new 🧴 from the store. My skin is so dry.

Keywords: lotion, lotion bottle, moisturizer, shampoo, sunscreen
Codepoints: 1F9F4
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
0

Related emoji

  • hot beverage
    Tired? Need to wake up? Sip on a nice hot cup of coffee. The hot beverage emoji is a great one to use if it’s cold out and you want to warm up or if it’s early and you need caffeine to wake up.
  • 🏖️ beach with umbrella
    Can you say vacation? The beach with umbrella emoji means that a beach or tropical island is calling your name. It’s time to lay out in the sun, tan, relax and sip on a nice cold drink.
  • 🪥 toothbrush
    Brush your teeth before you go to bed or you may get cavities! The toothbrush emoji symbolizes oral health. If you don’t keep up with brushing and flossing your teeth, you may have to go to the dentist for an unexpected visit
  • 🛀 person taking bath
    Rub a dub dub, person taking bath emoji in the tub! This emoji depicts an individual soaking in a clawfoot bathtub bubble bath, and comes in multiple genders and skin tones.
  • 🪞 mirror
    Is that my reflection? Wow! The mirror on the wall might not have said you're the prettiest one of them all, but at least you have great hair. This decorative mirror can brighten up your beauty routine and your messages.
  • 🍾 bottle with popping cork
    Are these champagne bottles for a celebration or just for mimosas at Sunday brunch? Either way, be careful! Once the cork pops, it will fly and can hit you in the eye. Raise your glasses! Time to drink some alcohol and party!
  • 🧑‍🍼 person feeding baby
    Trying to stop screaming babies? Feed them. Babies love breast milk from their mothers or milk created from a powdered formula. Babies can drink both from a bottle when they are hungry. Nannies, siblings, family members and friends can all help bottle feed a baby.
  • 🍼 baby bottle
    A baby bottle is shown as white or gray bottle filled with a white liquid, most likely milk. The nipple is yellow with a blue lid. This emojis is good for when your friend is whining.
  • 🧼 soap
    Rub a dub dub, this soap emoji’s in the tub! The soap emoji comes in either turquoise or pink, and is shown with or without bubbles. No worries, though, they all clean the same.
  • 🏜️ desert
    Welcome to the hot and dry desert. I hope you brought some sunscreen and a whole lot of water. If you get stuck out here in this heat you might not make it back.
  • 🥂 clinking glasses
    Cheers! This emoji shows two glasses of champagne clinking against each other. It can show that a toast is in order, or that you have plans to go out for drinks later.
  • 🥣 bowl with spoon
    The bowl with spoon emoji is just that; an empty, colored bowl with a silver spoon resting within it.
  • 🐣 hatching chick
    The hatching chick emoji shows a little baby chicken freshly hatched from an eggshell. So fresh, in fact, that it is still sitting in half of the egg!
  • 🚿 shower
    Time to get clean with a nice hot shower. If you’re dirty, a little soap and a quick shower can help you keep up with your hygiene. Many people like singing in the shower, and the whole bathroom will probably steam up once you’re finished.
  • 🥛 glass of milk
    Thirsty? Grab a glass of milk. The calcium is good for your bones. If you don’t want to drink cow’s milk, there are many plant-based milks like almond milk and oat milk. Have it with a bowl of cereal, coffee, or cookies before bedtime!
  • 🌂 closed umbrella
    The Closed Umbrella emoji features a brightly colored umbrella, ranging in hue between platforms, facing downward at a diagonal slant.
  • 🤱 breast-feeding
    Power to the nipple! A mother’s milk is the first meal for many babies. Breast milk is known to have extremely beneficial nutrients for a new born baby, but breastfeeding can also make the mom’s breast very sensitive if the milk is not pumped out or consumed by the baby immediately.
  • 🛁 bathtub
    Sit back and relax in a long hot bubble bath. The bathtub is a place to get clean, soak and unwind. It can also be a very romantic place for partners to get some alone time.
  • 🧅 onion
    Similar to their stinky cousin garlic, onions are commonly used to add flavor to foods. But beware of the stinky breath effect. The onion emoji can also be used as a symbol of something that makes you cry.
  • 🍜 steaming bowl
    Hungry? How about a nice steaming hot bowl of ramen noodles? Don’t forget the chopsticks. Use the steaming bowl emoji when you want to talk about Asian noodle dishes. Be careful, it’s hot!

