Onions are a popular choice for spicing up and adding flavor to food, but they also fall into the stinky breath category. The onion emoji shows a full onion with the skin still on. The onion is very popular in dishes but while it makes the food smell good, the person eating the food may want to grab a breath mint after. Onions are also known to make people’s eyes tear up when cutting them. Use this emoji to describe someone with horrendous breath, someone that is crying, or someone that has watery eyes.
