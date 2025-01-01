This emoji features, you guessed it, a nose. When you smell something is up or you smell something tasty in the kitchen, send off this emoji. You can even use it to show that you smell someone is lying or not telling you everything. Who knew a nose could be so versatile?

Keywords: body, nose

Codepoints: 1F443

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )