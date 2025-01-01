This emoji is a great choice for when you want to send a playful or risky text to your crush. It can also be used when you’re joking around with friends (and when you’re making fun of them), or when you’re very excited about something. This emoji is perfect for any happy or funny occasion!

Keywords: eye, face, horrible, squinting face with tongue, taste, tongue

Codepoints: 1F61D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )