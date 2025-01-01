This emoji showcases a regular umbrella, facing downward at an angle or on a diagonal, as if letting the rain drain off of it. This is the perfect emoji to send to friends and family to warn them of impending bad weather, and to remind them to bring an umbrella to protect themselves.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.