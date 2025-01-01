This emoji showcases a regular umbrella, facing downward at an angle or on a diagonal, as if letting the rain drain off of it. This is the perfect emoji to send to friends and family to warn them of impending bad weather, and to remind them to bring an umbrella to protect themselves.

Keywords: closed umbrella, clothing, rain, umbrella

Codepoints: 1F302

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )