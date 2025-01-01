Home

Goggles

The goggles emoji can help anyone put safety first! While their natural habitat is in labs, workshops, and schools, they can also be found in hardware stores and homes with handy people. Other forms of goggles can be used to protect the eyes from water and snow; while scuba diving, swimming, and skiing. Watch out! These goggles put function over fashion.

Keywords: eye protection, goggles, swimming, welding
Codepoints: 1F97D
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🩴 thong sandal
    Get beach ready with the thong sandal emoji. Let the sand between your toes.
  • 🧦 socks
    Socks soak up the sweat on your feet so they may start to stink after a while. Socks also help to prevent blisters and can keep your feet warm when it’s cold out. Use the socks emoji when you need to talk about something stinky or some fuzzy protection for your feet.
  • umbrella with rain drops
    This emoji depicts plump rain drops falling onto a purple colored umbrella. Use this emoji to communicate wet rainy weather.
  • 🌂 closed umbrella
    The Closed Umbrella emoji features a brightly colored umbrella, ranging in hue between platforms, facing downward at a diagonal slant.
  • 👙 bikini
    A teeny tiny bikini is a popular choice for women who want to let it all hang out on the beach. The bikini emoji is often used when talking about vacations, beaches, pools, tanning, swimming, or a fit bikini body.
  • 🏊 swimmer
    Swimming is a beloved pastime of many. Whether you are an avid summer swimmer or an all year-round swimmer, you can show your style with this emoji.
  • 👡 woman’s sandal
    Sun’s out? Sandals out! Sandals are a stylish footwear option to let the feet breathe while still looking fashionable at the beach or on vacation. This shoe is best worn during the springtime, summertime, or whenever there is warm weather.
  • 🤿 diving mask
    There is nothing in the world like going snorkeling and seeing all of the amazing gifts the sea has to offer. If you are yearning for such a trip, use this emoji of a mask and breathing tube to show it.
  • 🦮 guide dog
    The Guide Dog emoji features a simple, yellow dog (most probably a golden retriever or golden lab), wearing a harness. Working guide dogs help humans with disabilities navigate the world. These dogs are the best.
  • 🩳 shorts
    The Shorts emoji features a baggy pair of men’s shorts with drawstrings, ranging in color and design depending on the platform the emoticon is viewed on.
  • 🩱 one-piece swimsuit
    If you are headed out for a swim, you’ll be grabbing a swimsuit. A one-piece swimsuit is a great option for women who want a little extra support and coverage. Wear it to the pool, the beach, or anywhere else where you can dive in a splash around in the water.
  • ☂️ umbrella
    If you’re going to be singing in the rain, you’ll be needing an umbrella. This brightly colored umbrella emoji will show anyone that a rainy day can’t get you down.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 👣 footprints
    The footprints emoji shows two bare feet prints in a dark color. You can use this emoji when talking about taking long barefoot walks on the beach and other romantic activities.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 🎩 top hat
    A top hat is a fancy accessory worn by magicians, circus performers, and classy men in the 18th century. If you tap a top hat with a magic wand, a rabbit might come out.
  • 🧤 gloves
    Always stay protected and warm with a pair of cozy gloves. The gloves emoji can represent a variety of gloves such as cleaning gloves, gardening gloves, or cold weather gloves for the winter months. Keep your hands warm, dry, and clean with a pair of gloves.
  • 🧙 mage
    The mage emoji is a wizard with a magical staff. Watch out! You don’t want to get on their bad side.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 😷 face with medical mask
    This face with medical mask is being careful not to spread or ingest germs by wearing a face-covering mask.

