The goggles emoji can help anyone put safety first! While their natural habitat is in labs, workshops, and schools, they can also be found in hardware stores and homes with handy people. Other forms of goggles can be used to protect the eyes from water and snow; while scuba diving, swimming, and skiing. Watch out! These goggles put function over fashion.

Keywords: eye protection, goggles, swimming, welding

Codepoints: 1F97D

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )