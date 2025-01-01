Heading to the pool to get some laps in? A one-piece swimsuit is a great option for women who want to stay covered and supported. The one-piece swimsuit emoji shows a women’s leotard style swimsuit. The color of the swimsuit varies by the emoji keyboard. The one-piece swimsuit emoji is often used when talking about a pool, beach, ocean, vacation, swimming lessons, a swim team, or anything else related to swimming. A one-piece swimsuit offers full coverage and doesn't show any skin around the torso area. Use this emoji when you are ready to head to the beach or for a swim. Example: Linda bought a new 🩱 for our girls trip.

Copy

Keywords: bathing suit, one-piece swimsuit

Codepoints: 1FA71

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )