Shorts

This emoji showcases a typical piece of clothing worn on a hot day. These particular shorts are very baggy and have loose drawstrings, so they are very similar in style and design as men’s swim trunks. Send this to your friends when you want to enjoy a day at the beach with them!

Keywords: bathing suit, pants, shorts, underwear
Codepoints: 1FA73
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 👖 jeans
    This blue pair of pants represents denim jeans. Jeans are a very versatile casual garment, available in many variations. You can use this emoji to say you got some new pants, or are in fact wearing pants.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 👡 woman’s sandal
    Sun’s out? Sandals out! Sandals are a stylish footwear option to let the feet breathe while still looking fashionable at the beach or on vacation. This shoe is best worn during the springtime, summertime, or whenever there is warm weather.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 🧣 scarf
    As it is the perfect fall and winter accessory, send a scarf emoji when it starts to get a little chilly and you want to bundle up and stay warm.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 👚 woman’s clothes
    How is your wardrobe looking? Are you dressing to impress, or does your closet need a touch of fashion? The woman’s clothes emoji shows a woman’s blouse and can be used to talk about all types of women’s clothing.
  • 👙 bikini
    A teeny tiny bikini is a popular choice for women who want to let it all hang out on the beach. The bikini emoji is often used when talking about vacations, beaches, pools, tanning, swimming, or a fit bikini body.
  • 👗 dress
    Look at that lovely lady in the dress. A dress is a piece of women’s clothing that is worn on casual days or on special occasions. Use this emoji when you are talking about shopping, wardrobe, fashion, style, and women’s clothing.
  • 👒 woman’s hat
    The woman’s hat emoji is a fashionable warm-weather hat one may wear in church or on a prairie day in the summer.
  • 🩱 one-piece swimsuit
    If you are headed out for a swim, you’ll be grabbing a swimsuit. A one-piece swimsuit is a great option for women who want a little extra support and coverage. Wear it to the pool, the beach, or anywhere else where you can dive in a splash around in the water.
  • 🥿 flat shoe
    Stay practical with the flat shoe emoji. If heels aren’t your thing, go for this comfortable style.
  • 🧥 coat
    The Coat emoji features what looks like a winter coat. Although color and style may vary across platforms, a long trench coat design is popular among various providers.
  • 👔 necktie
    Show your coworkers how professional you are with the necktie emoji. This traditional necktie is sure to impress even the most stubborn of bosses.
  • 🧦 socks
    Socks soak up the sweat on your feet so they may start to stink after a while. Socks also help to prevent blisters and can keep your feet warm when it’s cold out. Use the socks emoji when you need to talk about something stinky or some fuzzy protection for your feet.
  • 👠 high-heeled shoe
    Life is short, but heels shouldn’t be! Always keep your heels, head, and standards high. The fashionable women’s shoe may be painful to wear for some, but others love the lift and height they give. The high-heel represents sexiness, class, and confidence.
  • 🩴 thong sandal
    Get beach ready with the thong sandal emoji. Let the sand between your toes.
  • 👜 handbag
    Leaving the house? Don’t forget your handbag. A handbag is used to hold a wallet, keys, and other personal items that you may need during the day. A handbag itself can be inexpensive, or very expensive if it's made by a famous Italian designer.
  • 👝 clutch bag
    Headed out on a date or a night on the town? A clutch bag is often used by women to hold their personal items when heading out to dinner, a date or an event. It’s smaller than a purse or handbag so it can only hold a small amount of items.

