The necktie emoji features a neutral colored shirt with a brightly colored, classic necktie over top. This emoji is used to depict anything to do with an office, career or work life… or it can be used in a more sarcastic form to say, “My favorite thing in the world is having to stay at the office until 9pm on a Friday night. 👔” The necktie originated in the 1600’s during the 30 year war as part of a mercenary uniform, but the necktie as we know it today did not emerge until the 1920s. Also, the prototypical father's day present.

Keywords: clothing, necktie, tie

Codepoints: 1F454

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )