The necktie emoji features a neutral colored shirt with a brightly colored, classic necktie over top. This emoji is used to depict anything to do with an office, career or work life… or it can be used in a more sarcastic form to say, “My favorite thing in the world is having to stay at the office until 9pm on a Friday night. 👔” The necktie originated in the 1600’s during the 30 year war as part of a mercenary uniform, but the necktie as we know it today did not emerge until the 1920s. Also, the prototypical father's day present.
