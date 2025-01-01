Stay comfortable ladies, but make it fashionable. Sandals are the fashionista’s go-to during the springtime and summertime, when it’s warm outside. The woman’s sandal emoji shows an open-toe sandal styled footwear with a medium heel. Use this emoji when talking about fashionable footwear, summer style, beachwear fashion, and women’s clothing. This emoji can also be used when talking about hot weather. Example: Tracy packed 10 pairs of 👡 for this beach trip.
