Glasses

Can you see without glasses? Spectacles, frames, whatever you call them are used by many people to help clear up their natural vision issues. Reading glasses, bifocals, and even trifocals are widely used to help correct vision. The glasses emoji show a pair of framed eyeglasses. Use this emoji when talking about the need to see more clearly or referring to someone who wears glasses. This emoji can also be used when talking about a nerd. Example: I think I need to get some new 👓, I’m having a hard time reading my book.

Keywords: clothing, eye, eyeglasses, eyewear, glasses
Codepoints: 1F453
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

