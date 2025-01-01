How’s your t-shirt collection looking? T-shirts are a popular choice for comfy and casual clothes. The t-shirt emoji shows a plain short sleeved shirt. The style and color of the shirt vary by emoji keyboard. The t-shirt emoji is often used when talking about comfy clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping. The t-shirt emoji can be used to refer to men and women’s clothing. Example: Sally make sure to pack a 👕 for the workout today.
