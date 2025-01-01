This safety pin emoji depicts a silver pin with a safety closure that is often used in sewing or when keeping clothing together. Use it when you have a gaping button or when you want to remind someone that they should put safety first and always be prepared!

Keywords: diaper, punk rock, safety pin

Codepoints: 1F9F7

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )