The flat shoe is a practical alternative to the sometimes uncomfortable high heel. If there’s a long walk, some people will choose to wear a flat for their commute and change into high heels once they’re in the office. Flat shoes are a versatile and simple addition to any wardrobe that can be used with a variety of outfits. If you feel like going dancing but want to be comfortable, pair it with the woman dancing emoji!

Keywords: ballet flat, flat shoe, slip-on, slipper

Codepoints: 1F97F

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )