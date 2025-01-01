How do you keep your hands warm during the winter? A pair of gloves might just do the trick. The gloves emoji shows one pair of hand gloves usually stacked on top of each other or sitting next to each other. The style of the gloves vary by the emoji keyboard. The gloves emoji give off a warm and cozy feeling. This emoji is often associated with warm clothing, winter months, snow, holidays, skiing, other winter sports. The gloves emoji can also stand for cleaning gloves, gardening gloves, and other protective gloves. Use this emoji when you need to talk about a pair of gloves for your hands. Example: Mom just got us new 🧤 for school!

Keywords: gloves, hand

Codepoints: 1F9E4

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )