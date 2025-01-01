Home

Swimmer

Featuring a swimmer doing the crawl stroke to the left, this emoji is perfect to use if you are about to hit the pool. Splish, splash! Enjoy your swim and get your friends to come and join you in your poolside adventures. Just don’t forget your swim cap and goggles!

Keywords: person swimming, swim
Codepoints: 1F3CA
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🩴 thong sandal
    Get beach ready with the thong sandal emoji. Let the sand between your toes.
  • 👙 bikini
    A teeny tiny bikini is a popular choice for women who want to let it all hang out on the beach. The bikini emoji is often used when talking about vacations, beaches, pools, tanning, swimming, or a fit bikini body.
  • 🩱 one-piece swimsuit
    If you are headed out for a swim, you’ll be grabbing a swimsuit. A one-piece swimsuit is a great option for women who want a little extra support and coverage. Wear it to the pool, the beach, or anywhere else where you can dive in a splash around in the water.
  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • 🤺 person fencing
    Time to get a little competitive. The fencing emoji is perfect for those who like battling it out with fencing swords and face guards.
  • 🪢 knot
    The Knot emoji features two pieces of string or rope in the process of being tied together to form one, tight knot.
  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • ⛷️ skier
    It’s time to hit the slopes with the skier emoji, which shows a person headed downhill on two skis. This winter sport emoji can be best used in conversations about the Olympics or when discussing cozy ski trips.
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🧙 mage
    The mage emoji is a wizard with a magical staff. Watch out! You don’t want to get on their bad side.
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 🛀 person taking bath
    Rub a dub dub, person taking bath emoji in the tub! This emoji depicts an individual soaking in a clawfoot bathtub bubble bath, and comes in multiple genders and skin tones.
  • 🧺 basket
    Picnics are great outdoor activities when the weather is nice. Don’t forget the basket. The basket emoji is used when talking about picnics, barbeques and gift baskets. You could also use this emoji when talking about laundry or anything else you would put in a basket.
  • 👣 footprints
    The footprints emoji shows two bare feet prints in a dark color. You can use this emoji when talking about taking long barefoot walks on the beach and other romantic activities.
  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🎽 running shirt
    Sports meets fashion with the running shirt emoji. Often shown with a dark blue or yellow sash, the running shirt is usually a sleeveless blue tee.
  • 🧗 person climbing
    The person climbing emoji shows a singular person scaling the edge of cliff using a harness. This is the perfect emoji to use when chatting about rock climbing, hiking, or when you feel like you’re on the precipice of something great.

