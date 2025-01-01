Featuring a swimmer doing the crawl stroke to the left, this emoji is perfect to use if you are about to hit the pool. Splish, splash! Enjoy your swim and get your friends to come and join you in your poolside adventures. Just don’t forget your swim cap and goggles!

Keywords: person swimming, swim

Codepoints: 1F3CA

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )