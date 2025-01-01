Home

Top hat

The top hat was a fashion statement in the 18th century. Today, it’s mostly worn by magicians. It's stable in their routines. The rabbit in the hat trick never gets old. The top hat emoji shows a black top hat with a ribbon that varies in color depending on the emoji keyboard. The hat gives off a majestic and magical feeling. Use this emoji when talking about old fashion, something fancy, or a magician. Example: Wow! Dan cleans up well in a 🎩

Keywords: clothing, hat, top, tophat
Codepoints: 1F3A9
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧢 billed cap
    The billed cap emoji depicts a traditional baseball cap with a long bill in front and a fitted cap. Use this emoji in the context of sports and athletic fashion.
  • 👒 woman’s hat
    The woman’s hat emoji is a fashionable warm-weather hat one may wear in church or on a prairie day in the summer.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 🧦 socks
    Socks soak up the sweat on your feet so they may start to stink after a while. Socks also help to prevent blisters and can keep your feet warm when it’s cold out. Use the socks emoji when you need to talk about something stinky or some fuzzy protection for your feet.
  • 👗 dress
    Look at that lovely lady in the dress. A dress is a piece of women’s clothing that is worn on casual days or on special occasions. Use this emoji when you are talking about shopping, wardrobe, fashion, style, and women’s clothing.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 👑 crown
    If you’re sitting on the throne, you’ll need to wear your crown. The crown emoji signifies royalty, wealth and power. Kings, queens, princes, and princesses wear crowns on their heads. Rule the kingdom, or your group chat with a gold crown emoji dripping in jewels.
  • 🎀 ribbon
    What a cute bow! This emoji can be used to describe something cute and pretty. Or you can use it to say you are getting ready to go out.
  • ⛑️ rescue worker’s helmet
    The rescue worker’s helmet emoji is a round red hardhat with a white cross on it, indicating that the person who wears it works in healthcare or in emergency medical rescue services.
  • 👖 jeans
    This blue pair of pants represents denim jeans. Jeans are a very versatile casual garment, available in many variations. You can use this emoji to say you got some new pants, or are in fact wearing pants.
  • 🩳 shorts
    The Shorts emoji features a baggy pair of men’s shorts with drawstrings, ranging in color and design depending on the platform the emoticon is viewed on.
  • 👠 high-heeled shoe
    Life is short, but heels shouldn’t be! Always keep your heels, head, and standards high. The fashionable women’s shoe may be painful to wear for some, but others love the lift and height they give. The high-heel represents sexiness, class, and confidence.
  • 👡 woman’s sandal
    Sun’s out? Sandals out! Sandals are a stylish footwear option to let the feet breathe while still looking fashionable at the beach or on vacation. This shoe is best worn during the springtime, summertime, or whenever there is warm weather.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 💍 ring
    If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it. Getting engaged to be married? A lucky woman may get a ring with a big diamond to show off her new marriage. Use this emoji when talking about proposals, engagement, diamonds and expensive jewelry.
  • 🪖 military helmet
    The military helmet is not found on all platforms, but when you encounter it, it should look like a green, rounded helmet with a chin strap. This emoji refers to anything military related.
  • 👣 footprints
    The footprints emoji shows two bare feet prints in a dark color. You can use this emoji when talking about taking long barefoot walks on the beach and other romantic activities.
  • 🇱🇸 flag: Lesotho
    The flag emoji of Lesotho is recognizable due to its horizontal stripes of blue, white and green and the distinctive black Basotho hat in the center.
  • 🩰 ballet shoes
    These ballet shoes, also known as point shoes, are for dancing on the tips of your toes. Ballet shoes are usually pink, a classic color for ballerinas.

