The top hat was a fashion statement in the 18th century. Today, it’s mostly worn by magicians. It's stable in their routines. The rabbit in the hat trick never gets old. The top hat emoji shows a black top hat with a ribbon that varies in color depending on the emoji keyboard. The hat gives off a majestic and magical feeling. Use this emoji when talking about old fashion, something fancy, or a magician. Example: Wow! Dan cleans up well in a 🎩

Keywords: clothing, hat, top, tophat

Codepoints: 1F3A9

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )