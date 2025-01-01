The desert is a place that is painfully hot during the day and very cold at night. It’s dry, big, and desolate. It could also feature an oasis or mirage. Deserts can also have a variety of feels, western deserts, middle eastern deserts, and asian deserts are all very different. This emoji is more associated with a western desert. The desert emoji shows sun, sand, a cactus, and sometimes a desert mountain. Use this emoji when talking about the desert, a hot day, something really dry, or a desert themed event.
Example: “Kari’s chicken was as hot and as dry as the desert 🏜
