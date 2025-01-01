Looking to escape to the island? The desert island emoji may be in your messenger’s outbox very soon. The desert Island emoji shows a small patch of sand, water and a palm tree. It’s similar to the beach emoji but shows a palm tree instead of a beach umbrella. Use this emoji when talking about a tropical vacation, an island, a deserted island, or paradise on a beach. You can also use it when talking about a relaxing vacation or a shipwreck/survivor experience.
Example: “Two more weeks until I am on a plane to paradise 🏝 “
