Desert island

Looking to escape to the island? The desert island emoji may be in your messenger’s outbox very soon. The desert Island emoji shows a small patch of sand, water and a palm tree. It’s similar to the beach emoji but shows a palm tree instead of a beach umbrella. Use this emoji when talking about a tropical vacation, an island, a deserted island, or paradise on a beach. You can also use it when talking about a relaxing vacation or a shipwreck/survivor experience.

Example: “Two more weeks until I am on a plane to paradise 🏝 “

Codepoints: 1F3DD FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🗿 moai
    If you head to Easter Island, you’ll see the Moai. Moai means statue in Rapa Nui language. These are statues of human faces that were created a long time ago between the years 1250 and 1500. Use the moai emoji when talking about history or Easter Island.
  • 🇵🇳 flag: Pitcairn Islands
    The Pitcairn Island flag emoji displays a blue background with a Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. On the right side in the middle is a largely green and yellow emblem with a blue, green, and yellow shield.
  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 🇦🇨 flag: Ascension Island
    The flag of Ascension Island emoji features the coat-of-arms of Ascension Island with a blue ensign.
  • 🏜️ desert
    Welcome to the hot and dry desert. I hope you brought some sunscreen and a whole lot of water. If you get stuck out here in this heat you might not make it back.
  • 🏖️ beach with umbrella
    Can you say vacation? The beach with umbrella emoji means that a beach or tropical island is calling your name. It’s time to lay out in the sun, tan, relax and sip on a nice cold drink.
  • 🛖 hut
    While not the most common emoji, the hut emoji is a great addition to any conversation about ancient housing, primitive dwellings, tiki huts, or about island abodes.
  • 🐪 camel
    What day is it? HUMP DAY! The camel emoji is often associated with the desert, an Arabian feel, or Wednesday... also known as hump day. Camels can go for long periods of time with little water.
  • 🇮🇴 flag: British Indian Ocean Territory
    The flag emoji of the British Indian Ocean Territory features the Union Jack in the top left corner. The background is made up of white and navy waves. The flag also features a palm tree above St. Edward's crown.
  • 🍹 tropical drink
    Do you like piña coladas? Tropical drinks are fruity, refreshing and ready for a beach vacation! You’ll usually find these alcoholic drinks flowing at all-inclusive beach resorts and tiki bars. Don’t like alcohol? That’s ok, make it a virgin.
  • 🏕️ camping
    Looks like someone is headed to the great outdoors. Camping means, sleeping under the stars, catching your own dinner, and singing songs by the campfire. Don’t forget the marshmallows.
  • 🌅 sunrise
    A beautiful and relaxing sunrise can be seen all over the world. Just make sure to wake up early and look to the east to catch the sun rising. The sun rising means the day is beginning. Time to wake up and make some coffee.
  • 🐫 two-hump camel
    The two-hump camel is similar to the camel emoji, but has—you guessed it—two humps as opposed to one. This desert-dweller takes it pretty easy, especially on Hump Day. Because two humps are better than one.
  • 🇨🇵 flag: Clipperton Island
    The Clipperton Island flag emoji reveals three vertical stripes of blue, white, and red. The Clipperton Island flag is officially the same as France's national flag, the French Tricolor.
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 🌲 evergreen tree
    The Evergreen tree is a naked Christmas tree that grows tall and survives the winter. It’s strong, tall, rich, smells of pine and lives so long it seems immortal.
  • 🇳🇫 flag: Norfolk Island
    The Norfolk Island flag emoji displays a green background with a white vertical strip down the middle. A green pine tree is centered on the white stripe.
  • 🐚 spiral shell
    Behold the wonders of nature and its hidden fractal patterns. Whether you’re feeling beachy vibes and want to head out to sandy shores, or just want to admire the beauty of a seashell, this emoji is just the way to show it.
  • 🛶 canoe
    Summer is calling with this brightly colored canoe. Oh those good old days of canoeing on the lake at summer camp.
  • 🇨🇼 flag: Curaçao
    The flag of Curaçao emoji is mostly blue with one horizontal yellow stripe towards the bottom of the flag. On the top left, there are two white stars of different sizes.

YayText